NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials have reported a total of 14 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County.

13 of the 14 cases were determined to be travel-related. One was contracted by person-to-person contact.

There have still been zero deaths from COVID-19 in Nueces County.

10 cases are male, 4 are female.

The affected age groups include:

0-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 6

50-59: 1

60-69: 5

70-79: 1

80-89: 0

90+: 0

