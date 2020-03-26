NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Corpus Christi and Nueces County officials have reported a total of 14 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Nueces County.
13 of the 14 cases were determined to be travel-related. One was contracted by person-to-person contact.
There have still been zero deaths from COVID-19 in Nueces County.
10 cases are male, 4 are female.
The affected age groups include:
- 0-19: 0
- 20-29: 1
- 30-39: 0
- 40-49: 6
- 50-59: 1
- 60-69: 5
- 70-79: 1
- 80-89: 0
- 90+: 0
