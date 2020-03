NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Questions? Comments? Concerns? Need us to verify something?

Dr. Salim Surani joins 3News to answer any of your questions regarding the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Text us your questions at 361-855-6397 for a chance to hear from experts on any of your coronavirus questions.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: