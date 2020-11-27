What we can expect and should be doing to try and avoid a huge COVID surge that is expected to peak soon in the Coastal Bend

It's not great news during this holiday season and experts predict that it’s going to get worse.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Texas has seen record numbers of COVID-19 cases over the past two days. On November 24, there were nearly 14,000 positive cases confirmed and then on Nov. 25, over 14,600.

"Every day, we see a little bit more people getting COVID and sick enough to go in the hospital and our colleagues at Texas A&M half projected that if we don’t make any changes in our behavior, [if] we continue to gather like we normally would, then by the middle of December, unfortunately, right around Christmas time, we'll have over 700 people, could be as much as even 1,000 people in the hospital," Mary Dale Peterson with Driscoll Health Systems said.



Officials had warned people not to travel out of town for Thanksgiving because of the growing surge that we are experiencing right now.

Instead, everyone was urged to stay home and celebrate the holiday with those who live in the same household.

"When you have COVID cases increasing all around you in Amarillo, Lubbock, El Paso and Laredo, Webb County and the valley and people are traveling to different areas to celebrate Thanksgiving -- that’s how you actually increase those numbers," Nueces County Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

"We want you to be safe. All we're saying is wear your mask properly. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your eyes hands, mouth and nose with dirty hands because you’re going to infect yourself with COVID.”



Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales believes people need to be extra careful right now, especially because our daily COVID fatalities are expected to go sky-high over the coming month.

”You’ve got to find a way to make every event smart," Canales said. "I’m not saying to stop life. I’m saying give life by being smart, wearing your mask, doing all the things you can do to create your event to be a socially distant and safe event and I think that’s going to keep our holidays joyous."



Congressman Filemon Vela Tells 3News that he believes after the holidays, mask wearing will become a national mandate once the President-Elect Joe Biden administration takes over on January 20.

"I have talked to members of the Biden COVID Task Force; one of them is actually a Brownsville native and they are pretty certain that we do not need a national lockdown that we do need a national mask mandate," Vela said.



Judge Canales adds those masks are going to have to continue to be worn and social distancing will continue because she doesn’t expect a COVID vaccine to be available to the masses until summertime.

