Coronavirus Task Force explains the worst case scenario for Nueces County

What Nueces County has seen over the past several days has been truly horrifying. Fatalities and hospitalizations are increasing quickly.
Dr. Chris Bird with the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Coronavirus Task Force spoke to 3News about the worst-case scenario, based on the task force's models.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- 97-percent of inmates at Nueces County McKenzie Jail Annex test positive for COVID-19
- "I don't see any leveling off. I just see that the numbers continue to be in the triple digits," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said
- #IamVanessaGuillen: Corpus Christi woman tells her story of sexual assault in the military