Coronavirus Task Force to begin reporting on how sporting events impact the number of COVID-19 cases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr. Chris Bird tells 3News the Coronavirus Task Force will begin reporting on the impacts sporting events have on COVID-19 numbers. The task force will begin doing so on Tuesday, October 6.

In June, some districts did have to cancel their summer camp workouts because of the novel coronavirus. Fall sports are currently underway for Coastal Bend school districts.

School districts have been implementing CDC guidelines in classrooms and at sporting events. In September, St. JP II High School football team began using an app called 'Healthy Together' to help keep them safe from the virus.

The app asks a series of questions regarding how they feel and if they have any symptoms. Coaches are then able to check their results.

Districts have also been reporting the number of positive coronavirus cases across the Coastal Bend. When it comes to coronavirus cases in the classrooms, Health Director Annette Rodriguez tells 3News the health district hasn't seen a lot of cases from in-person learning.