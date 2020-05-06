NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We are following the latest coronavirus updates from Corpus Christi City Hall. City leaders said that 11 people at local nursing homes have tested positive for the virus.

Those tests were ordered by Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month after it was discovered nursing homes across the state were facing their own pandemic. With hundreds of patients testing positive, Health Director Annette Rodriguez said the testing of all nursing home residents in Nueces County is now complete.

"Over 2,300 residents and employees were all tested," Rodriguez said. "A total of 11 came back positive, but all of these were asymptomatic individuals."

Rodriguez said one nursing home is waiting on tests from a private contractor.

Where you can get tested:

The next drive-thru testing for the public is set for Tuesday at the Hilltop Community Center in Calallen. Rodriguez also said testing is available at CVS on Alameda at Glazebrook and the Amistad Clinic on Brownlee Blvd. in Corpus Christi.

