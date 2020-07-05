NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The increasing number of tests was one of the main topics the city-county public briefing today.

City Manager Peter Zanoni said testing has increased with the addition of new testing agencies including the Texas National Guard. So far, more than 3,700 tests have been completed, including 463 today.

Zanoni also showed a graph displaying testing over time and says the seven day average is about 173. However, that number could be going up significantly.

Nueces County Judge Barbara Caneles says a new system from Christus Spohn will help increase the speed of getting results. She says it can process 24 samples every 45 minutes, and about a 1,000 over a 24 hour period.

"This machine will give us the ability to test in large quantities here in our county and will do so efficiently," Judge Canales said. "Will do so locally and will make certain that as we get those tests back quickly, we will initiate contact tracing more rapidly thereby reducing the spread of this virus."

