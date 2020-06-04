AUSTIN, Texas —

Gov. Greg Abbott announced April 6 that Care.com is increasing in-home child care access for frontline workers responding to the COVID-19 emergency.

According to a press release from Abbott's office, Care.com is offering 90 days of free, premium access to their services, along with specific portals for frontline workers and caregivers in Texas.

"This Care.com initiative will provide an additional avenue of support for our frontline workers throughout the COVID-19 response," said Gov. Abbott. "I am grateful for Care.com's commitment to ensuring accessible child care is available to Texans fulfilling essential services during this time."

Potential caregivers are subject to Care.com’s extensive background and safety checks, according to Abbott.

The Texas portal gives residents the ability to waive their fees and volunteer as caregivers, providing additional support to frontline workers, Abbott's office said in a press release.

"Care.com is honored to partner with Gov. Abbott and the state to make this offer and access available to the frontline workers and caregivers across Texas. We are all dependent on the commitment of these essential workers as they look after our families and they deserve nothing less from each of us," said Tim Allen, CEO of Care.com.

Frontline workers looking for child care as well as prospective caregivers can both enroll at https://texasfrontline.care.com/.

