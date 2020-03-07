Texas vehicle title and registration remains waived due to COVID-19, TxDMV says

TxDMV said the department will notify Texans when normal services resume and those with overdue titles or vehicle registrations will have 60 days to update them.

TEXAS, USA — Texans still get a break from certain vehicle title and registration requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV).

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a temporary waiver in March to the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

TxDMV said the department will notify Texans when normal services resume and those with overdue titles or vehicle registrations will have 60 days to conduct those transactions.

The department still encourages Texans with overdue transactions to renew their registration online at www.TxDMV.gov and www.Texas.gov, or by mail.

Most in-person vehicle title and registration services are handled by county tax offices. For the status of county tax offices, Texans should visit www.TxDMV.gov/covid-19 or contact their county tax office directly.