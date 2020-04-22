AUSTIN, Texas — State troopers have been positioned at airports and on roads along Texas' borders to keep COVID-19 from spreading when people travel to our state.
An executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott mandates that when people get off planes from certain locations, they have to fill out a form that lets them know they must quarantine for 14 days.
RELATED:
Coronavirus: Texas DPS begins enforcing Gov. Abbott's travel restrictions
Gov. Abbott expands order requiring certain travelers to quarantine, issues order banning the release of 'dangerous felons'
And KVUE intern Gabriella Ouellette said troopers are checking up on people to make sure they're following the rules.
"I've been here for a week now and about two days ago, I got a phone call from an officer who asked me to come downstairs and just wave to make sure he knew I was quarantining," Oullette said.
The governor's order made quarantining mandatory for anyone traveling to Texas from California, Louisiana and Washington state, as well as Atlanta, Miami, Detroit and Chicago.
WATCH: Texas DPS troopers enforce travel restrictions
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Most Central Texas counties report growing numbers, some decrease to zero
- Austin's Daily Juice owner calls out restaurant chains for getting PPP funding
- 2 Pflugerville firefighters recover from COVID-19
- The state unemployment trust fund is set to run out of money, but you will get paid
- Burnet Whataburger closes temporarily after employee tests presumptive positive for COVID-19
- Brandon Jones is prepared for an emotional draft night
- 'A horrific day' | Oil industry still feeling the effects of drop in demand that sent prices into the negatives
- LIST: Confirmed Central Texas coronavirus cases by county