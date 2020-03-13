AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday declared coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, a statewide public health disaster as the virus continues to spread. This declaration will authorize the use of all resources needed to respond to COVID-19. The Department of State and Public Health is leading this response, the governor added.

Texas currently has 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Abbott said. About 220 Texans have been tested for the virus, and 75 are currently being tested.

The governor also announced San Antonio has opened the state's first drive-thru coronavirus testing facility.

Coronavirus Testing Costs

In addition, the governor said the state is waiving costs for people who need to be tested for COVID-19. According to Abbott, if an uninsured person needs testing for coronavirus, there are two options: public health testing and private laboratory testing.

Public health testing requires a consultation with local health departments. If the person meets public health criteria, then the person is eligible for testing through public health testing with no costs.

"Private testing can also occur, but there could be a cost to the individual," Abbott explained.

If you need to find a local provider, you can call 211, which can direct you to low or no-cost providers in your area.

When it comes to Texas schools, the governor said school officials are working daily to prepare for the appropriate response. Texas is seeking waivers for the school lunch programs so districts can provide students food if their school is not opened.

Austin Public Health (APH) announced early Friday that two people in Travis County have tested presumptively positive for coronavirus. Hours later, San Antonio confirmed its first COVID-19 case outside of the JBSA-Lackland quarantine. In North Texas, 13 people so far have been infected with the virus.

On Thursday, the City of Austin extended its local disaster declaration through April 5. The declaration cleared the way for overtime pay for public health employees and opens funding for additional resources if needed, such as 24-hour operations.

APH said the public is encouraged to limit the spread of the disease by following these practices:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

There's a growing list of Austin-area events that have been canceled over coronavirus concerns.

For up to date on coronavirus news in Texas, go here.

