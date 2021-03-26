COVID-19 Update: The progress with vaccines in Nueces County

Health Director Annette Rodriguez announced that they're working on assembling strike teams to ensure the county gets out as many vaccines as possible.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi and the Public Health District held their weekly coronavirus briefing today. They discussed the progress so far when it comes to the vaccines.

"Strike teams are smaller groups that can mobilize quickly and can go to a specific site to vaccinate," Rodriguez said. "The sites don't require traffic control like our mega site. This makes it much easier for logistics, that's required, to reach our critical populations."

With all Texas adults becoming eligible beginning Monday, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales wants to encourage everyone to get out there and get vaccinated.

"we're all clamoring for something when we can't find it, but the minute it becomes available, it seems somehow less important," Canales said. "Please, don't let this happen to you or your family. Make a vaccination plan today. Make getting a vaccination a priority."

During the briefing, Mayor Paulette Guajardo announced that the Save Our Seniors program hotline will be reopening tomorrow at noon. Residents who are homebound and want to sign up can register by calling 1-888-728-0018.

