More businesses are allowed to open up today, as Gov. Greg Abbott starts phase two of his plan to re-open Texas.

Gyms can re-open today, but some owners are at odds with how that should happen. And other establishments, like bars and massage therapy practices, are urging the governor to let them open up as well.

Abbott will address the state at 2 p.m. about how other businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Top updates for Monday, May 18:

Moderna says study volunteers given a low or medium dose of the vaccine wound up with antibodies similar to those in people who have recovered from COVID-19.



Uber has cut 3,000 jobs from its workforce, its second major wave of layoffs in two weeks as the coronavirus slashed demand for rides.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told "60 Minutes" that once the outbreak has been contained, the economy should be able to rebound "substantially."

Texas daycare facilities can reopen, bars can open at limited capacity Friday, says Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas daycares and personal care businesses can reopen Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

Bars can reopen at limited occupancy on Friday. Summer camps and summer school can reopen at the end of the month.

The governor announced the second phase of business reopening in his plan to boost the Texas economy after closures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Watch the governor's announcement in full here:

Dallas County reports 224 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 death

Dallas County health officials Monday confirmed 224 new cases of the novel coronavirus and one death due to the disease, bringing the county's known case total to 7,679 and 177 deaths since the county began tracking the virus in March.

Tarrant County reports 112 new cases

Tarrant County also reported 112 new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the county's known case total to 4,447 since the county began tracking the virus in March.

