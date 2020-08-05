HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The latest COVID-19 numbers

As of Friday morning: There are 3,847,278 million confirmed cases worldwide. There are 269,598 deaths reported worldwide and 1,314,586 recoveries, according to Johns Hopkins at this time. The U.S. leads the world with 1,256,972 confirmed cases, an increase of about 28,000 from the day prior. Texas Health and Human Services reports 35,390 COVID-19 cases in the state with 973 deaths and an estimated 18,440 recoveries. There are 7,377 confirmed cases in Houston and Harris County combined. You can view the chart of daily new case reports below for Harris County and Houston combined:

Daily reported new cases for Harris and Houston combined as of May 8, 2020

KHOU

Latest COVID-19 updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MAY 8 10:50 a.m. — Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) introduced this morning the proposed Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, legislation that provides a monthly $2,000 check to those struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act:

Provides a monthly $2,000 check to every individual with an income below $120,000 throughout and for three months following the coronavirus pandemic.

Married couples who file jointly would receive $4,000.

$2,000 per child up to three children

Retroactive to March

Ensures that every U.S. resident receives a payment, regardless of whether or not they have filed a recent tax return or have a social security number.

Uses the data from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Supplemental Security Income, (SSI), Medicare and housing assistance programs

Forbids debt collectors from seizing the rebate payments.

Ensures the homeless and foster youth receive payments.

MAY 8 10:30 a.m. — Two new COVID-19 testing sites are open in Fort Bend County. One is at the Gallery Furniture store in Richmond. The other is at Seven Lakes High School in Katy. Fort Bend County now has five testing sites total that cover all its precincts.

Each site can test 200 people per day. The tests are free to residents, no symptoms required.

You do need to go to FBCHealth.org first to set up an appointment.

MAY 8 10:00 a.m. — Four more deaths have been reported in the Greater Houston area due to the coronavirus. Three were reported in Fort Bend County while another was reported in Matagorda County.

MAY 8 9:45 a.m. — A bill being introduced in the U.S. Senate would help individuals pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic through $100 billion in emergency rental assistance.

Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown announced details about his bill, the Emergency Rental Assistance and Rental Market Stabilization Act, on Twitter. Read more here.

MAY 8 9:30 a.m. — Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Education Agency (TEA), and Dallas Independent School District (DISD) today launched Operation Connectivity, a statewide initiative to deliver internet connectivity and device solutions for school districts, families, and students in Texas.

Operation Connectivity was originally started in Dallas to address the the lack of high-speed internet and/or home laptops for many DISD students which caused an interruption to their learning, as education in the classroom transitioned to at-home digital instruction due to COVID-19. This initiative now aims to provide internet connectivity to hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Read more.

MAY 8 8:30 a.m. — Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation is teaming up with her mother, Tina Knowles, to offer free COVID-19 testing in the Houston area this Mother's Day weekend. The first site opens today at 10 a.m. at Cullen Middle School, 6900 Scott Street. More here.

MAY 8 7:30 a.m. — Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as U.S. shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak. Read more.

MAY 8 5 a.m. — One salon that opened at the stroke of midnight was Neri Hair Studio in Pearland. And yes, some of their clients were willing to forego sleep, to squeeze in a much-needed haircut. Read more.

MAY 8 4 a.m. — All Texas nail, hair and other beauty salons as well as barbershops are allowed to open today, according to a new state executive order.

You'll finally be able to get a hair cut or your nails done, but like most businesses reopening amid coronavirus, customers and workers must follow certain rules.

Here's what to expect:

You will probably want to make an appointment to make sure you won't have to wait long.

If you’re a walk in, or if have an appointment, you should call the salon to let them know you’re there. You'll need to wait in your car until they call you to come inside.

Don’t bring anyone with you that doesn’t have an appointment. They may not be allowed in.

When you walk in, make sure you wear a mask – and everyone inside is wearing one, too.

You may have to have your temperature taken, and you will be asked to wash or sanitize your hands when you enter.

Make sure all of the salon work stations are spread 6 feet apart, and the magazines and pamphlets are gone.

You won’t be able to touch any products or even that nail color you just picked out. Let them grab it.

Stylists and employees should be wearing gloves when possible and using disposable supplies when they can.

Multi-use tools, wash sinks, tables and towels all have to be cleaned in between clients.

More here.

MAY 7 9:48 p.m. — Two more Texas prisoners have died likely due to the novel coronavirus, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said. Miguel Arciba, 62, died on May 3 in intensive care in Hospital Galveston. He was transported to the hospital from the Telford Unit in New Boston, near Texarkana. Arciba tested positive for the virus and had underlying health conditions.

Gerald Barragan, 62, also died at Hospital Galveston on May 5. An inmate at the Terrell Unit, Barragan was transported to Hospital Galveston on April 26. He suffered from underlying health conditions.

TDCJ is investigating 16 other days that may be linked to the coronavirus.

To date, 535 employees, staff or contractors have tested positive for the virus, as well as 1,379 inmates.

MAY 7 9:20 p.m. — People who live in areas with the highest concentration of coronavirus cases make less money than their counterparts and are more likely to be Hispanic or black, KHOU 11 Investigates found.

MAY 7 8:30 p.m. — Galveston officials are responding after the city's beaches were flooded with visitors last weekend when they reopened. Eight beach access points will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. Friday, May 8 through 9 p.m. Sunday, May 10. Click here to see the list.

MAY 7 6:33 p.m. — Friday, it's going to be a good hair day. All Texas nail, hair and other beauty salons as well as barbershops are allowed to open May 8, according to a new state executive order. Here's what to expect.

MAY 7 4:50 p.m. — All METRO HOV/HOT lanes will resume normal operations next week. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, May 11, commuters can use the lanes along Interstate 45, U.S. Highway 59, and U.S. Highway 290 West. Toll charges for use of the lanes will resume as well.

HOV lanes are reserved for vehicles with a driver and one or more passengers. Each vehicle that travels on an HOV Lane must carry at least two or, in some cases, three people. During non-peak hours, single-occupant vehicles can access the HOV / HOT lanes for a toll. Charges and occupancy requirements vary by lane and time of day. Additional information can be found by clicking this link.

MAY 7 3:53 p.m. — The city of Houston is spending nearly $200 million it’s received from the federal government to expand its testing sites and add more contact tracers to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Houston recovery czar Marvin Odom said the city plans to have 24 testing sites opened by the month, many aimed at areas with vulnerable populations most at risk of catching the virus.

The city is also hiring an additional 300 contact tracers to help track the spread of the virus.

MAY 7 3:40 p.m. — Another Harris County Jail inmate who tested positive for coronavirus has died. The unidentified man between the ages of 25-35 died at a local hospital Wednesday, a day after complaining of abdominal pain.

The inmate had no documented symptoms of COVID-19 after testing positive.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

MAY 7 2:48 p.m. — The Greater Houston Restaurant Association expects roughly 10 percent of the 13,000 restaurants in Greater Houston to permanently close due to impacts of COVID-19.

Although restaurants can open at 25 percent capacity, Melissa Stewart from the Greater Houston Restaurant Association said Thursday that operating with that limitation provides little relief. "It's not sustainable," said Melissa Stewart with GHRA. More details here.

MAY 7 2:02 p.m. — IndyCar has gotten the green flag to finally start its season in Texas next month with a night race without spectators.

The June 6 race at Texas Motor Speedway was the next on the series schedule that hadn't been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. IndyCar and track officials announced the race Thursday.

The June season opener will run a condensed schedule with practice, qualifying and the race taking place on the same day. More details.

MAY 7 1:25 p.m. — Beyonce's BeyGOOD foundation is teaming up with her mother, Tina Knowles, to offer free COVID-19 testing in the Houston area this Mother's Day weekend. This partnership is an outcome of Tina Knowles' new #IDIDMYPART campaign -- which encourages Houston residents, especially African American communities, to get tested in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friday, May 8

Cullen Middle School - 6900 Scott Street, Houston, TX 77021

Testing site open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Forrest Brook Middle School - 7525 Tidwell, Houston, TX 77016

Testing site open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More details here.

MAY 7 12:33 p.m. — A military member who works at the White House has tested positive for the coronavirus, but President Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have since tested negative, officials said Thursday.

According to a report by CNN, the person who tested positive was one of the president's personal valets. The presidential valets are members of an elite military unit declared to the White House and typically work closely with the president's family. Read more.

MAY 7 11:20 a.m. — On top of Governor Greg Abbott's earlier announcement, the Supreme Court of Texas has now ordered the Dallas salon owner to be released from jail. Read more here.

MAY 7 10:10 a.m. — Governor Greg Abbott changes executive order to free jailed salon owner: The governor just modified his executive orders related to COVID-19, aiming to free the DFW area salon owner who has been jailed for opening during the pandemic: “Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order. This order is retroactive to April 2nd, supersedes local orders and if correctly applied should free Shelley Luther. It may also ensure that other Texans like Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata who were arrested in Laredo, should not be subject to confinement. As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place.”

RELATED: Gov. Abbott modifies order, says Texans can’t be jailed for violations, salon owner should be freed

RELATED: Texas attorney general Ken Paxton demands release of jailed Dallas salon owner

RELATED: Dallas salon owner who refused to close sentenced to 7 days in jail, ordered to pay fines

MAY 7 9:05 a.m. — Republican lawmakers moving to end Louisiana's Stay at Home order before May 15 | Louisiana's stay-home order does not expire until at least May 15, but movement in the state capitol could change that. Republican lawmakers trying to unravel Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' statewide order are moving legislation that would keep the governor from enforcing the restrictions. The Democratic governor's decision to extend his stay-at-home order through mid-May has provoked criticism from Republicans who prefer a parish-by-parish approach. Read more here from our sister station WWLTV.

MAY 7 8:30 a.m. — Wedding events can resume in Texas under Gov. Abbott's latest orders | The summer months are a popular time for brides to tie the knot. As Texas loosens its restrictions and begins to reopen, wedding ceremonies and receptions are now possible again — with certain guidelines in place. On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott announced an amendment to his executive order that will allow these types of special events to resume immediately. Read more here.

MAY 7 7:48 a.m. — The Trump administration has shelved a set of detailed documents created by the nation’s top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places during the still-raging pandemic. Those public places include mass transit, day care centers, restaurants and bars. The report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was supposed to be published last Friday. A CDC employee tells The Associated Press that agency officials were told the report “would never see the light of day." The Trump administration has been closely controlling the CDC’s release of information during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP)

MAY 7 7:40 a.m. — New jobless numbers: 33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit | Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the business shutdowns caused by the viral outbreak deepened the worst U.S. economic catastrophe in decades. Roughly 33.5 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the seven weeks since the coronavirus began forcing millions of companies to close their doors and slash their workforces. That is the equivalent of one in five Americans who had been employed back in February, when the unemployment rate had reached a 50-year low of just 3.5%. (AP)

----

