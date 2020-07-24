COVID-19 updates: 5-year-old boy among latest victims to die in Dallas County

This is the fourth day in a row that Dallas County has reported less than 1,000 cases in a day.

A 5-year-old boy from Dallas is among the latest victims to die from COVID-19 in North Texas. He had been critically ill at a local hospital and had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Dallas County health officials reported nine deaths and 659 new cases Friday afternoon. The other victims ranged from a man in his 40s to a man in his 80s.

"Sadly today we announced the death of a 5-year-old child from #COVID19. This is our first pre-teen death here in Dallas County. I want to point out to the public that we have seen a sharp uptick in children getting #COVID19," Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

County officials said Friday that more than 1,450 children under the age of 18 have contracted the novel coronavirus during the first three weeks in July. This includes 29 children who have been hospitalized during that timeframe.

There have been over 98 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children from 65 separate daycares in Dallas County since June 1, including three staff members who required hospitalization.

Last week, WFAA reported there have been more than 150 babies in North Texas that have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

Denton County reports 1 death, 193 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced Friday, one person died from the novel coronavirus.

The victim was a man in his 80s, who was a resident of The Vintage in Denton.

DCPH also reported 193 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 5,915, including 47 deaths and 3,230 recoveries.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads is urging residents to continue to take the necessary precautions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by wearing masks, social distance and wash your hands.

Tarrant County reports 10 deaths, 595 new cases

Tarrant County health officials reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 595 new positive cases Friday afternoon.

The victims include two women in their 70s, and a man in his 50s, all from Arlington, a woman in her 80s from Azle, two women in their 60s and a woman in her 30s all from Fort Worth and two women in their 90s and a woman in her 70s, from Grapevine.

Officials said all but one of the patients had underlying health conditions.

There have been 329 confirmed deaths and 11,815 people have recovered in Tarrant County since tracking began in March.

Collin County reports 112 new cases, one additional death

The state health department reported 112 new cases and one additional death related to COVID-19 Friday in Collin County.

Parker County reports high of 142 new cases

State health officials reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 in Parker County on Thursday, a record high for the county.

The previous high was 85 cases reported on July 8.

Nearly two weeks ago, the county hosted Parker County Sheriff's Posse Frontier Days and PRCA Rodeo where hundreds were not seen wearing face masks or social distancing.

Free testing site at Paul Quinn College

Paul Quinn College will give free tests every day for COVID-19 starting Saturday, July 25 through July 29. Food will also be given away from 10 a.m to 11 a.m.

The testing will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

No insurance or advanced appointments are required.