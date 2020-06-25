COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott pauses new phases of reopening Texas due to increased cases, hospitalizations

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a separate executive order earlier Thursday to pause elective surgeries in four Texas counties: Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday the pause of further reopening phases in the state due "to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."

"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses," he said in a news release. "This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

Businesses can continue to operate at occupancy levels set under current phases of reopening and should observe the minimum health protocols set by state health authorities, according to the governor.

Abbott said he doesn't want to revert to earlier business closures.

The governor began reopening the state with a series of orders that started in late April and continued into early June.

Abbott continued to call on residents to do their parts in stopping the spread.

"I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others," Abbott said in a statement. "The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be, and the more we can open up Texas for business.”

Earlier Thursday, Abbott announced he was pausing elective surgeries in four of the state's largest counties: Bexar, Dallas, Harris, and Travis.

Tarrant County was not included in Abbott's new order.

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will not be used as overflow hospital

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center will not be used as an overflow hospital at this time.

Johnson said officials with Dallas County and the DFW Hospital Council told him they believe they are capable of handling COVID-19 hospitalizations with the current medical facilities available.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced in March that the convention center would serve as an overflow hospital if needed, but it has not been used during the pandemic.

Tarrant County issues mask mandate

Tarrant County officials announced Thursday they were issuing a mask order, saying business must require guests and employees to wear masks. That order goes into effect at 6 p.m. Friday.

Under the order, businesses in violation could face a $1,000 fine.

The Tarrant County announcement comes just one day after Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson led a news conference with a simple statement: "Wear a mask."

"This is the single most important thing that you can do to slow the spread of COVID-19," Johnson said, seated at Dallas City Hall, wearing a mask.

Prior to Johnson's statement, Abbott said Texas is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic. He says some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients.

On Saturday, a new order went into effect requiring businesses and people across Dallas County to wear a face covering.

Gov. Abbott issues orders suspending elective surgeries in four Texas counties

All hospitals in Harris, Bexar, Dallas, and Travis counties are directed to postpone all surgeries & procedures that aren't immediately, medically necessary to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The goal of the executive order is to ensure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients as Texas faces an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

On Wednesday Abbott conceded that Texas is facing a "massive outbreak" of COVID-19.

“As Texas faces a rise in COVID-19 cases, we are focused on both slowing the spread of this virus and maintaining sufficient hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” said Governor Abbott. “These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients."

Main St. Fort Worth canceled for 2020

The 2020 Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival has been canceled, event organizers say.

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place April 16 to 19, had been rescheduled to September.

The decision to call off this year's event was made by the board of directors of Downtown Fort Worth Initiatives, Inc. and the event organizers.

"Cancellation is due to increasing Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns and governmental recommendations for restricting large gatherings in order to prevent community spread," a release posted online read.

Event organizers said while the decision was difficult, the safety and well-being of everyone involved remains their top priority.

People are encouraged to support artists by visiting the online gallery.

Dallas Zoo to require face coverings for guests ages 10 and older

The Dallas Zoo announced Thursday that it would be updating its policy on face masks.

Beginning immediately, visitors ages 10 years and older would be required to wear a face mask. The zoo also said it strongly encouraged children under 10 years of age to wear masks as well.

Guests who do not comply will be asked to leave, according to zoo officials.

Guests can take off their masks while eating or drinking, if they have a health reason that prevents wearing one, or take a short break from wearing masks while outdoors, according to a release from the zoo.