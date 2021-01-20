Corpus Christi city leaders working on potential vaccination site within city limits

The city-county health district is trying to help those who've been physically unable to take advantage of the Robstown mass vaccination site.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Health officials in the Coastal Bend have been administering as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible. The city-county health district is trying to help those who've been physically unable to attend the Robstown mass vaccination site.

While the mega drive-thru operation at the fairgrounds in Robstown has administered the first dose of the vaccine to some 9000 people so far in the 1-A and 1-B categories, there are still said to be thousands of others who are eligible, but have not been able to receive the vaccine.

Those residents are primarily elderly residents, or people with chronic health conditions, who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, but are either homebound, or don't have any way to get to Robstown or simply can't wait in their vehicles for hours as they process the multitudes of residents who have been able to get there.

However, city leaders are trying to find ways to help.

"I'm also working with city staff and our health department and our county on behalf of your city council to bring a vaccination site inside the city limits of our city for residents that cannot travel to the fairgrounds in Robstown,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo.

Guajardo says a senior and homebound vaccination program is also in the works and that there will be many more opportunities coming up for residents to get their first and second doses of the vaccine.

