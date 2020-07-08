Corpus Christi ISD officials say District employees will continue to be monitored following positive COVID-19 tests

According to officials from CCISD, they received confirmation that 20 employees across the district tested positive for COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi ISD officials say they will continue to monitor positive COVID-19 tests among district employees between Thursday, July 23, and Friday, August 7.C

"Upon each confirmation, district staff immediately notified those who may have come into contact with the respective employees while on district property. Out of respect for employees’ privacy, the district does not release additional details regarding health matters. District properties remain closed to the public," said CCISD officials.

If you feel you may have come into contact with a CCISD employee who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, you may reach the department by phone or email, as well as by clicking the “Contact us” button at ccisd.us.

"CCISD requires face coverings to be worn on all district properties, a requirement that continues in accordance with the statewide order. The 2020-2021 school year will begin Thursday, Aug. 13, with all students receiving remote instruction. In accordance with the local public health order, all in-person instruction is prohibited through Sept. 7," added school officials.

CCISD continues to keep the community as their top priority in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following safety guidelines at all times.