CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb is upbeat and happy with how the reopening of our local economy has played out today.

McComb tells 3News that people are cautiously optimistic and that he hasn't received any phone calls concerning any problems. He said the restaurants he's gone into still aren't set up for indoor dining, but at least you could pick it up to go. What the Mayor is really concerned about is the huge crowd sure to show up to the beach this weekend.

"I just hope they practice good common sense," McComb said. "We don't want anybody getting sick so I think if we eat into this thing and don't jump out like a rocket just kind of ease out of the chute and move down the road to full recovery."

The Mayor understands that may take a while, but it's the right approach.

