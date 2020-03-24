NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As more and more health care workers and hospitals across the nation deal with a shortage of medical protective gear, like face masks and scrubs, one Corpus Christi mother is doing her part to help, making a difference one thread at a time.

Dominique Torres is a mother of six. She started making masks for her four children who have asthma. She wanted to make sure they weren't exposed to any of the pollen in the air.

Torres saw how the coronavirus has begun to affect the supply on masks, so she wanted to help.

"I have not written down physically, but I know I've made probably over two hundred and fifty masks over one week," Torres said.

Torres has made masks for a local nursing home, bus drivers, Driscoll Children's Hospitals, and Urgent Care. She is planning to send thirty masks to a nursing home in Houston. Her entire family has pitched in on making masks including her 8-year-old son.

"He did his own mask...he's 8 years old...He just expresses any interest in anything," Torres added.

Torres said she's trying to help out as much as she can and is accepting any material donations to help make more.

