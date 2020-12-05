CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of our local nurses is now working in New York at a 150 bed facility where half of the patients are COVID positive.

Beverly Patlan explains why she left behind her family to fight the coronavirus in one of the hardest hit areas of the country.

Patlan is from Corpus Christi. She arrived in upstate New York earlier this week as the snow began to fall. The fun in the snow was short lived as she had to get to the grim and dangerous work of caring for COVID-19 patients at a long term nursing facility just outside of Albany, New York.

"They are short staffed, we need people. they're very overwhelmed, we weren't prepared for this and neither is Texas and neither is Corpus," Patlan said.

Normally, Patlan is a nurse for the Corpus Christi ISD, but with students at home, she signed up for about three times her normal pay and put her skills to work in New York for four to six weeks. She's now on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus; a disease which has swept across New York like wildfire.

"Even then though, I don't know, I could get the COVID and possibly die, you know, so it's a chance you take, but I'm a nurse and it's my job to care for these people so I'm happy that I was able to come and help," Patlan added.

Patlan's family and children are still here in town and she says she definitely misses everyone.

"I miss my children, Bella, I miss you so much, mommy is here to work and also miss my son, Blaze, you guys, I am actually worried for y'all, please you guys, [if] you are not taking this seriously because we haven't seen much, please hand wash," Patlan said.

"Wear your mask because it does spread quickly. I miss y'all so much, mom, thank you for everything."

Everyone here certainly wishes Patlan well and for her safe return back to Corpus Christi.

