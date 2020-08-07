Corpus Christi Police Officer Chuck Williams fighting the coronavirus in the ICU

Officer Williams is part of the 102 patients who are currently in the ICU in Nueces County. 302 are currently hospitalized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County District Attorney's Office announced via Facebook that Corpus Christi Police Officer Chuck Williams is currently battling the coronavirus inside the ICU.

Officer Williams is part of the 102 patients who are currently in the ICU in Nueces County. 302 are currently hospitalized.

Yesterday, 3News learned that Judge Joe Benavides was admitted to the hospital on July 3, and was also in the ICU. He has since been moved out and into a regular room.