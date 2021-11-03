Corpus Christi residents host vigil to honor the lives lost to COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday night residents gathered to pay tribute and remember the many lives lost to COVID-19 in Corpus Christi as multiple one-year anniversaries in this pandemic are fast approaching.
Residents gathered near the Doctors Regional Hospital and held a candlelight vigil. Residents there said the candles represented light and their hearts.
Officials with Corpus Christi Medical center released a statement to 3News regarding the vigil held outside of Doctors Regional.
“At Corpus Christi Medical Center, our colleagues are the heart and soul of our organization. This past year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, particularly frontline medical personnel. They have worked tirelessly to save lives during the pandemic in the midst of national nursing and supply shortages, and Corpus Christi Medical Center has worked diligently to provide colleagues with the supplies and other support needed to care for patients and protect themselves. We remember those who have been lost to COVID-19 and are grateful for all of our caregivers and colleagues who have helped so many throughout this last year. We look forward to the easing of the pandemic as more people choose to be vaccinated.”
From all of us here at 3News our hearts are with all who've lost a loved one to this virus over the last year.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: