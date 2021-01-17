Corpus Christi wraps up second mass vaccination clinic

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni 600 vaccines were distributed per hour out at the Richard Borchard fairgrounds Saturday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The latest mass vaccination clinic put on by the public health district is being described by city and county leaders as a huge success.

Saturday Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni posted a message on Facebook saying they distributed 6-hundred vaccines per hour out at the Richard Borchard fairgrounds today.



Zanoni also claims that the area is leading Texas and possibly the nation with this effort.



“My experience has been very nice these people are very professional the line goes through with precision I’m very impressed with whoever put this on,” said resident Bill Rock.

“There were big lines, but it didn’t take long to get in, once we got in there and they registered us it went pretty smooth,” said resident Ruben Reyes.

The health district is supposed to receive another four-thousand doses on Monday. If the shipment is delivered there will be another drive through clinic set for Tuesday.

Now that thousands of residents in the Coastal Bend have received their COVID-19 vaccine the countdown is on for their second dose.

Local officials are now reminding the community that they will need two rounds, total, to be protected. For some, that's coming up.



Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajadro says the goal is to get as many people that second round in a way that is quick and efficient.



"The piece of paper that was given to you would show and reflect a date at which time you should go back and receive your second dose,” said Guajardo. “That being said, we're working out the logistics of exactly how we're going to administer the second dose to the people who are coming back. So, we will have that to you very soon.”

The mayor added that the 'hot-shot' program for home-bound residents is also being addressed. When and where that will take place has not yet been determined.

