Could a Navy Hospital ship come to the Coastal Bend to help as hospitals approach capacity?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local hospitals are approaching capacity for coronavirus patients. Some hospitals in Texas are even putting up tents outside to increase bed space.

Congressman Michael Cloud said he and officials are preparing to request help from the Navy to send one of their hospital ships to help.

“Yesterday we were talking, a number of us, County Judge, State Rep., spoke with both hospital administrations," Cloud said. "Of course, we're really concerned about the capacity and staying ahead of the demand."

Cloud said there is no set procedure for requesting a hospital ship, but our case for such a request is good.

“We've been in contact with the administration, with the Navy, tracking down a couple of things, what it would take to get the ship here, and then also working to compile what would be our case for having it here in Nueces County," Cloud said.

Cloud added that he's seen pictures of tents being set up outside hospitals in the valley to handle the need for COVID-19 bed space. Those images will likely strengthen our request for the ship.



Cloud said FEMA has already sent nursing help via the state and will continue to seek more testing supplies and health care workers.

“There's still a little room for capacity, but we are watching numbers on a day-to-day basis, and working that channel as well to see what the feasibility of getting here is,” Cloud said.

Cloud says when a proposal is drafted it will be sent to Washington and the Navy.

