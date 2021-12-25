COVID-19 amid the Holiday season: comparing 2021 to last year

With 2022 knocking on our door, health officials warn, it may not feel that different.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the holidays last year, the Coastal Bend was experiencing its own COVID-19 surge. With 2022 knocking on our door, health officials warn, it may not feel that different.

"Unfortunately, we are still in a pandemic,” Dr. Kim Onufrak from the public health district said. “We are still advising people to mask, people to social distance, people to get vaccinated. The numbers are slowly starting to go up and I'm pretty sure they're probably going to go up significantly after the holidays.”

A lot has happened in one year.

"Our Facebook memories from a year ago came up and it was when we started our drive-thrus, our initial drive-thrus were December 23rd. We were vaccinating nursing homes December 24th,” she said.

Since COVID-19 landed in the Coastal Bend, our health care workers have been battling the virus non-stop. Something Dr. Onufrak thinks will have to continue if the pandemic lingers.

"So originally, we were going to be off that last week between Christmas and New Years,” Onufrak said. “But with the increase in cases and just gearing up for the surge that is coming, we are testing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Memorial.”

She said the new variant is spreading like wildfire, so before heading to any Christmas and New Year’s parties, roll up your sleeve and protect yourself.

"Unfortunately, our vaccines have started to wane a little bit. It's not as affective against omicron so we are advising those to get boosted,” Onufrak said. “Even if you're boosted, you can still get sick, but the number one goal is not to have severe disease, be hospitalized and dying."

And until it’s completely safe to reunite with her entire family, Dr. Onufrak will continue during her part and hopes the community can do theirs.

"I have my grandmother, we try to protect my grandmother, my nieces, my nephews. The majority of the people in my family are vaccinated and boosted because we try to protect everybody,” Onufrak said.

The health district will host testing at Spohn Memorial from Monday to Wednesday, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending 2 p.m.

