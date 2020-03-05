AUSTIN, Texas — As of Friday, May 1, some restaurants, malls, retail stores and movie theaters have been allowed to reopen at a reduced capacity, but bars, gyms, nail salons and other businesses are not allowed to reopen.

The City of Austin has provided guidance on activities and information for businesses that have recently opened, or plan to open soon, under Governor Abbott’s April 17 Executive Order GA-18 which supersedes some provisions of the “Stay Home – Work Safe” Order.

9:10 p.m. – On May 3, Williamson County confirmed there have been 323 cases of COVID-19 in the County.

A total of 186 people have recovered in the county so far, and 12 people are hospitalized as of May 3. Click here for a breakdown of Central Texas coronavirus cases.

9:05 p.m. – As of May 3, Gillespie County has reported four confirmed cases. One person has recovered.

9:00 p.m. – Bastrop County reported 87 positive cases of COVID-19 and two deaths as of May 3.

29 have recovered.

Bastrop County announced its first death due to COVID-19 on April 6. The individual was a 58-year-old male from Elgin, officials said. Another death from COVID-19 was reported on April 17, a 56-year-old man from an unincorporated area of Bastrop County.

6:16 p.m. – Travis County updated its coronavirus numbers as of the afternoon of May 3. Travis County's case count has risen to from 1,714 to 1,756 and one new death, bringing that total from 51 to 52. There have been 516 reported recoveries from COVID-19 in Travis County.

6:03 p.m. – Hays County Local Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 168. Of those, 100 are considered recovered. One person has died in Hays County. The county now has 67 active cases. For a breakdown of coronavirus cases by county, click here.

3:50 p.m. – The Austin Animal Center says it will remain closed to the public through May 29, following the guidance of the city manager. Many shelter operations are continuing from a safe distance.

3:35 p.m. – EVO Entertainment announced its venues in Kyle and Schertz would resume limited operations under Phase 1 of the company's COVID-19 re-launch plan beginning May 4.

12:30 p.m. – New York company Unacast has given Travis County a "D+" for social distancing. Following Easter weekend, the county received a C, and back on April 7, Travis County received an A-.

As of May 3, Travis County has confirmed 1,714 positive cases of COVID-19, with 51 deaths and 512 reported recoveries.

