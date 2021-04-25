COVID-19 cases among younger population on the rise, health officials say

Not only are there more cases ramping up, but health officials also said the new cases are proving to be more severe as well.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi health authorities said although people continue to receive their COVID-19 shot, they're seeing an uptick in cases among the younger population.

"The cases in the younger population up to 49,50, from 18 to 50 years old, it's actually increased; even in children it's increased," said Kim Onufrak, the assistant director of the Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

Not only are there more cases ramping up, but health officials also said the new cases are proving to be more severe as well.

"If you contract COVID now and you're not vaccinated, you're more likely to go to the hospital, or to die than when the older variants were prevalent," said Chris Bird, an associate professor at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and a member of the Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force.

The spread of different COVID-19 variants has caused more young people to suffer severe cases of the virus than before.

"We're seeing variants that are more aggressive, and that's what we're ending up with and this is happening because there's so much COVID out there," said Bird.

Bird added although vaccines are being distributed daily, there still aren't enough young people getting the shot.

"If you're under 16, you can't get vaccinated right now. If you're under 18, it's difficult because there's only, there's at least one vaccine but I know that you can't take the Moderna if you're under 18, you need the Pfizer. So, it starts to get more difficult to get vaccinated when you're below 18," said Bird.

As we near the summer season, Bird said he hopes the community will remember there still aren't enough people vaccinated to return to normal.

"If you think of COVID as a controlled burn, right now we're staying at the same level. You don't want to throw more fuel on that control burn," said Bird.

