NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It's a difficult topic to discuss. The death of a loved one from this terrible virus and the precautions that have to be taken even after that person has passed. Specifically, involving how the remains are handled. It's a process one local health authority says is extremely important.

At the end of the day for the families of those who have passed, the victim's of COVID-19 are more than just numbers and statistics; they are people who deserve proper respect.

"The funeral homes are certified, trained, and have the experience to handle the bodies," Emilie Prot, Health Authroity with Kleberg County said.

Prot is the medical director for public health region 11, and the health authority for Kleberg County. She says once someone has passed away, precautions still need to be taken.

"They need to be bagged in a body bag, we recommend the funeral health directors wash the face, nostrils, mouth, hands of this person, just like a living person, wash all of those before its being transferred," Prot said. A full list of recommendations for funeral practitioners are provided by the Texas Funeral Service Commission.

"Other ways to avoid transfer of the virus is to put a cloth over the face over the hands, a pillow case, those tips can also help," Prot added. Wearing proper PPE is another safeguard during the handling of the body.

When it come time for burial, the least risk, according to Prot, is to have a closed casket. If a family requests an open casket, the Texas Funeral Service Commission recommends a veil to be placed over the head cap panel, which would still allow for viewing, but also creating a barrier.

Prot says its important for families to discuss their requests with the funeral home.

