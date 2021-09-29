COVID-19 hospitalizations down, doctor warns to not let guard down

Local pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani said that 95% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 lately were unvaccinated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 numbers in Nueces County have been trending downward and though one local doctor is encouraged by the decline, he said more can be done to prevent another surge.

Local pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani said that 95% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 lately were unvaccinated. Some have paid for that decision by ending up having long-term health problems, and some have died.

"The ICU is still full but it's manageable so, I think that's a good thing," Surani said.

Surani said people should be aware that another surge could happen in the future, but shouldn't since the vaccines are free and readily available.

Nueces County reported 104 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths on Wednesday. There are 170 people currently hospitalized with 72 in the ICU.

