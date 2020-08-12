COVID-19 pandemic highlights the need to sign up for health insurance

According to a recent study, a hospital visit for COVID-19 ranges from more than $34,000 to more than $45,000, and that's without needing a ventilator.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are approaching the deadline for signing up for Obamacare and with the pandemic far from over, health insurance is more important than ever.

A local insurance broker says many still qualify for government premium assistance.

"I was around some close relatives that were sick but didn't know that the had the COVID. And I ended up contracting it," 55-year-old Albert Garcia said.

Garcia, who is quarantined in his bedroom after being hospitalized for the coronavirus almost two weeks ago, was hospitalized for six days.

"Until I got really really sick where I couldn't breathe and then ended up in the hospital," Garcia said.

Albert found out he had COVID-19 and double pneumonia, so it's been awhile since he's seen his eight grandchildren.

"They park right there at the curb and they'll roll down the windows and I'll roll up the shades and I just wave my hands and raise the window a bit to say hi to my grandchildren," Garcia said.

Garcia said he has health insurance and he would be in a lot of trouble without it.

"Obviously if someone goes into ICU and has to have a ventilator, the cost is astronomically higher. In the hundreds of thousands of dollars," Health Insurance Broker Will Heavin said.

Even though Obamacare penalties are no longer in effect, low- and no-cost health market place insurance plans are available until the registration deadline of Dec. 15.

"If they miss that window, they have to wait a whole year to get health insurance," Heavin said.

Heavin said many of his clients qualify for subsidies that pay for the average families health insurance premiums.

"50-percent of our customers pay zero, out of their pocket. The subsidy covers the whole thing. Another 25-percent pay less than $50 a month," Heavin said.

For people like Albert Garcia, it is not a good time to be without.

"It leaves a burden to your family as well if you don't have it," Garcia said.

For people like Albert Garcia, it is not a good time to be without.