Merck, Pfizer COVID-19 pills now available in Texas Walmart locations

Both pills are available in select pharmacies once customers get a prescription from a healthcare provider.

TEXAS, USA — COVID-19 pills that were recently approved by U.S. health advisors are now available in Texas.

Representatives of Walmart and Sam's Club announced on Thursday that some of their pharmacies have started dispensing COVID antiviral medications from Merck (Molnupiravir) and Pfizer (Paxlovid).

The medications have to be prescribed by a healthcare provider. Providers and customers can go online to find out which locations have the pills in stock.

Patients can ask their doctor to send a digital prescription to the Walmart or Sam's Club pharmacy that they want. When they go to pick it up, they have to go through the pharmacy's curb side or drive-thru delivery options and have a pharmacist drop it off.

What are the two COVID-19 pills available?

The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to two antiviral drugs to treat COVID cases: Molnupiravir (from Merck) and Paxlovid (from Pfizer).

Molnupiravir (Merck)

Molnupiravir can be used to treat mild-to-moderate COVID cases for people who are at least 18 years old and have a high risk of severe illness.

The FDA's EUA letter for the drug reads that it shouldn't be used for more than five days in a row.

It's only for people that currently have COVID. Molnupiravir has not been authorized for COVID patients that need to be hospitalized.

Paxlovid (Pfizer)

Paxlovid was issued EUA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID cases for people who are at least 12 years old and have a high risk of severe illness.

According to the FDA, patients that get the pill should take it as soon as they test positive for COVID-19 and start showing symptoms.