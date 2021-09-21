COVID-19 relief funding coming to Nueces, San Patricio counties through American Rescue Plan Act

As with most government money, there are stipulations on how it may be used, falling into five basic categories.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State of Texas is working to allocate $10.5 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

While just about any community would benefit from an infusion of funding right about now, this money may prove to be particularly helpful to those who live in a city or town with a population of less than 50,000.

Let’s face it: estimating the cost of a pandemic is no easy task. Even at this point in the fight against COVID, many communities are still trying to make up for money lost in revenue and wages, as they work to support both businesses and individuals.

That’s where the ‘Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund,’ ARPA money that will be allocated by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, can help.

In Nueces County, that includes Agua Dulce, Bishop, Driscoll, Petronilla, Port Aransas, Robstown and San Patricio.

In San Patricio County, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Ingleside, Ingleside on the Bay, Lake City, Lakeside, Sinton, Mathis, Odem, Portland, Sinton and Taft will be among the recipients.

As with most government money, there are stipulations on how it may be used, falling into five basic categories, summarized as:

Supporting Public Health Expenditures like vaccination programs;

Addressing Negative Economic Impacts, including helping households, small businesses and non-profits, and aiding the tourism, travel and hospitality industries; and

Replacing Lost Public Sector Revenue which involves any money used to provide government services that may have been reduced because of the pandemic.

Cities may also use these funds in:

Providing Premium Pay for Essential Workers, those who have born the greatest health risks because of their service in a critical role; as well as

Investing in Water, Sewer and Broadband Infrastructure.

Within that framework, it will be up to each city government to decide how best to use the money to help the people who live there.

One of the big winners here is the City of Portland. They are set to receive a total of just over $4.2 million – half now and half in about a year.

Meanwhile, in Sinton, City Manager John Hobson says they have already received half of the money they were expecting (more than $1.3 million), with the rest to come in 2022. Hobson tells 3News they are using the money to upgrade old sewer lines.