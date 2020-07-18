x
coronavirus

COVID-19 updates: State of Texas reports another record high number of hospitalizations

State health officials reported 10,158 new novel coronavirus cases, along with 130 additional death and a record-high number 10,658 of hospitalizations.

This new data brings the statewide total of cases to 317, 730, including 3,865 deaths and 169,581 recoveries.

Health officials said the 7-day average of daily new cases has dropped for the first time since July 5. 

Friday, state health officials reported the deadliest day since the pandemic began with 174 deaths and said this has been the deadliest week in Dallas County.

Top updates for Saturday, July 18: 

Denton County reports 122 new cases

Denton County Public Health announced 122 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 4,887 cases, including 42 deaths.

Health officials also reported that 77 more people have recovered from COVID, bringing the total to 2,687 recoveries. 

85 babies in Nueces County test positive for COVID-19

At a briefing at Corus Christi City Hall Friday, Health Director Annette Rodriguez announced the news on the babies, all of whom are below 1 year old.

Researchers estimated that 1 in every eight residents in the Coastal Bend is actively infected with COVID-19.

