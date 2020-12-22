COVID-19 Task Force: Coastal Bend starting to see rise in transmission rate since Thanksgiving

Dr. Bird said we're not out of the woods just yet, but we do have control of what the beginning of 2021 will look like.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force provided their weekly update a day earlier, with Dr. Chris Bird, who leads up the task force, saying we're starting to see our transmission rate rise.

"This week the transmission rate we're projecting has increased to 1.13. If you remember, last week we were at 0.9, and you can see that right here during the Thanksgiving lull, is what I'm calling it, where from the week before Thanksgiving to the week after Thanksgiving. This is a three-week period where the transmission rate seemed to drop below one, which means that COVID was receding."

Bird said the Coastal Bend did well during Thanksgiving, which kept out transmission late down; but looking ahead, if we continue down this road the worst is yet to come.

"If we go to normal celebrations, we're looking at a huge spike in the number of new cases per day that would far exceed what we observed over the summer," Bird said, "and if we celebrate like Thanksgiving, we're looking at, for the most part, a leveling off of the number of new cases per day."

Bird said we're not out of the woods just yet, but we do have control of what the beginning of 2021 will look like.

