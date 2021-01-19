COVID-19 Task Force: Number of active cases in Nueces County increased by 18 percent this week

Dr. Chris Bird with the local COVID-19 task force says this is the biggest increase we've seen in at least two months.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday Dr. Chris Bird with the local COVID-19 task force delivered his weekly pandemic report and this week the number of active cases has increased by a fairly high percentage.

18 percent to be exact and he says it's is the biggest increase in at least two months.

"We did have those large numbers of cases last week which definitely contributed to this increase in the number of active cases,” said Dr. Bird. “So, presently at 3,691 confirmed active cases.”

Dr. Bird stresses that while there are likely many more active cases, that is the number of active cases that have been confirmed with a PCR test.



He says over the last four weeks, there’s been a general increase in the number of active cases across the coastal bend.

Nueces county is not in the graph above, but you can see San Patricio, Jim Wells, Kleberg, Aransas Refugio and Kenedy counties are all seeing increases.

“The ones with no trend are Bee, Duval, Brooks and Live Oak you can see here there's no increasing or decreasing pattern over the past four weeks, said Dr. Bird. “McMullen being the only county in the Coastal Bend that has had a decline in the COVID cases over the past four weeks.”

Dr. Bird says the current transmission rate is still above 1 and new hospitalizations are increasing as well. Meaning it's more important than ever to observe the COVID safety rules.

