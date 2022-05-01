City County Health District able to test more residents for COVID-19 thanks to additional testing site

The Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds served as a one day COVID-19 testing site to help meet the demands for testing in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City County Health District hasn’t used the Richard M. Borchard fairgrounds since the mass vaccine clinics last year, but they used it Thursday to help meet the demand we’re seeing right now for testing in the Coastal Bend.

“Our memorial site even doing it daily from 9 to 6 we were seeing almost 1,000 people coming through the line so just to help out we opened up a second site,” said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the health district.

With testing over a thousand people a day, Dr. Onufrak says the site at the fairgrounds even if it’s just for one day is helping relieve their staff at the memorial hospital location.

“For today we’re able to use this site and it does help,” said Dr. Onufrak. “We are outside we’re not in enclosed space there’s lot of room for cars, it’s been a steady flow this morning so that there is no traffic back up anywhere.”

Like their other location this one too offered the PCR test. That test is what experts refer to as the gold standard.

“We are swabbing for PCR testing, so results aren’t going to be available for 24 to 48 hours,” said Dr. Onufrak.

Within the first few hours of the testing site being opened today the health district collected over 100 test samples.



If you are wanting to get tested for COVID-19 the site at the fairgrounds will not be open tomorrow, but officials with the health district say the testing site at Old Memorial Hospital will open at 9:00 a.m.

