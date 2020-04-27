NUECES COUNTY, Texas — There may be lot of folks out there who are worried about taking a COVID-19 test.

One of the biggest concerns folks have is that no one wants a huge q-tip going up both nostrils. The good news is that you can ask for a throat swab instead. You can do that when you call the health department to setup your test.

"We put the q-tip back there and we do the swab it is uncomfortable but you know a lot of people prefer it," Annette Rodriguez with the city-county health department said.

If you have flu like symptoms and would like to get tested you can do so by calling the health department at 361-826-7200.

