NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The city-county public health district announced that the COVID-19 testing supplies for the district are running low.

City Manager Peter Zanoni saying during an afternoon briefing at city hall that the health district still has enough material to test some 90 people, but that's it. He says one of the reasons for the extensive pre-screening processes for the drive-thru test is because of their limited supplies.

Two weeks ago, he said they almost ran out of testing agents.

"We are reliant on the federal government and the state government to get our material, we don't manufacture the material...we just can't go and order some on amazon," Zanoni said. "We are reliant on what is sent to us."

Word is they will have enough supplies to test the folks who come through the drive-thru tomorrow, which is expected to be around 40 people.

Zanoni says they have requested more supplies through the state emergency management process, but they are still waiting for a response.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

