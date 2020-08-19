COVID-19 Testing Trend Map in Nueces County

The testing map numbers come from the Health District and the National Guard testing sites.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Health District closed their phone bank this past weekend because they weren't receiving as many calls, close to zero actually.

"What seems to be happening here is that there are just less people that are wanting to get tested," said Chris Bird with the Nueces County COVID Task Force.

The County has seen a decline in the trend maps for testing numbers since earlier this year.

"There doesn't seem to be any other explanation for why there's less people seeking them out other than that there's less people that are symptomatic," said Bird.



The testing map numbers come from the Health District and the National Guard testing sites.

"These are the ones where we know how many negatives come back so we can get an actual percent positives," said Bird.



Bird said they weren't focusing too much on the tests being done at private facilities because those facilities don't always share the number of negative results, which would cause an inflated ratio of positive tests to negative.



"I don't know if the decline in the number of tests being used in decision making is being used as much as the number of positives," said Bird.



Bird said that even though there's a decline in the testing trend map, there's still daily positive results being reported. Therefore, it's important for the community to continue practicing safety precautions.