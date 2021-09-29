COVID-19 treatment pill could be available as soon as December

Pfizer said it is about to start a mid-to-late stage study of the new drug and will use about 2,600 patients to test it out.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A pill to fight COVID-19 could soon be available and one local doctor said it would be similar to treating the flu with Tamiflu.

The patients will have to live in the same household as someone who is confirmed to have a symptomatic COVID-19 infection, officials said.

"If when some of those medications come out, then even if you have infection or, when you've taken the vaccine and have an infection, you can take a pill that can help you from getting sick or getting admitted to the hospital," Dr. Salim Surani, a local pulmonologist, said. "That would be an enormous service."

Pfizer and its rivals have been racing to develop an easy-to-take antiviral COVID-19 treatment as more experts expect the virus to be around for years.

Those who take part in the study will be given either the new COVID-19 treatment pill or a placebo for 5-10 days. If the study goes well, then there is hope that the medication could be available as early as December, according to officials.

