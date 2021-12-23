New COVID-19 treatment pill not a preventative but can help infection

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to discuss the newly approved treatment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — U.S. health regulators on Wednesday authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

The long-awaited milestone comes as U.S. cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising and health officials warn of a tsunami of new infections from the omicron variant that could overwhelm hospitals.

The drug, Paxlovid, is a faster, cheaper way to treat early COVID-19 infections, though initial supplies will be extremely limited. All of the previously authorized drugs against the disease require an IV or an injection.

"It's just like when you have a flu, you want to take the Tamiflu within the first couple of days, this is exactly like that," Dr. Salim Surani said. "The maximum benefit is within the first three days and up to five days."

This pill is not a preventative and should not replace getting the vaccine.

"The main thing is that this pill is not a replacement for the vaccine, you have to go ahead and get the vaccine," Surani said.

The new treatment can drop the hospitalization rate by 89% if a person is infected, Surani said. But the pill is not for everyone.

"Like any other medicine, there is always going to be a side effect," Surani said. "For example, if you have a liver injury or liver failure, this pill is not for you."

