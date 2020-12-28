COVID-19 updates: Texas sets new record for hospitalizations

Texas set a new record for hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, with 11,351 patients. The previous high of 10,893 was set back on July 22.

Also on Monday, the state reported 12,841 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 49 more deaths from the disease.

Twelve of the 22 regions in Texas now have capacity restrictions for businesses due to high hospitalization numbers. Texas as a whole has been over 15% for seven days in a row.

The DFW Hospital Council, which reports data a day earlier than the state, is reporting a record low in available ICU beds throughout Trauma Service Area E, which covers North Texas. The state is reporting 84 available ICU beds; the DFW Hospital Council is reporting just 56 available ICU beds for the entire region.

All but one of Ferris Police's dispatchers have coronavirus, police say

The Ferris Police Department said Monday it will be transferring all of its dispatching duties to Ellis County because all but one of its dispatchers has coronavirus.

The police department announced the news in a Facebook post Monday night. Starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the county will take over dispatching duties in shifts. Approximately 19% of Ferris' city employees have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the new release.

All direct lines to the Ferris Police Department (972-544-2225 and 972-842-2092) will be routed to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office. For emergencies, call 911.

Collin County reports 359 new cases

Collin County is reporting 359 new cases of coronavirus Monday, for a total of 41,496 confirmed cases since tracking began in March. So far, 351 people have died from the coronavirus in Collin County.

Denton County reports 454 new cases, 11 deaths

Denton County Public Health is reporting 454 new cases of coronavirus and 11 new deaths as a result of coronavirus Monday, putting the county at 198 deaths and 37,262 cases of coronavirus since tracking began in March.

Denton County's 11 deaths include a Flower Mound man in his 50s, a Denton man in his 60s and several residents in their 70s and 80s.

The county now has seven ICU beds available.

Arlington Fire Department to start vaccinating firefighters this week

The Arlington Fire Department will start vaccinating firefighters, emergency medical service providers and other select front-line healthcare workers from across east Tarrant County this week using an allotment of 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines received by the city. Check here for more details.

Dallas County reports 15 deaths, more than 1,200 cases of coronavirus Monday

Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,243 total new coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths from coronavirus Monday, according to a news release from the county.

Monday's new case count includes 1,142 confirmed cases and 101 probable cases. There is now a cumulative total of 167,900 confirmed cases and 20,223 cases and 1,580 deaths from coronavirus in the county.

Monday's 15 deaths include people from their 40s to their 80s, and all but one had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Tarrant County reports 5,991 new cases and 18 deaths

Tarrant County reported 5,991 new cases of coronavirus Monday, which were cases from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

For the second day in a row, 18 deaths, placing the county at 144,001 total cumulative cases and 1,425 deaths from coronavirus since tracking began in March.