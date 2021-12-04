The latest on COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the Coastal Bend and across the state

3News spoke with the public health director and the Texas Department of State Health Services for the latest update.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Recently, there have been several updates regarding COVID-19 vaccines locally and statewide.

"Since we've opened up vaccines to everyone 16 years and older we've had 2.6 million doses reported. That's more than 10 percent of all eligible Texans who have gotten a shot in the last 10 days," said Imelda Garcia, the associate commissioner for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More Texans being vaccinated is one of the top discussions recently as younger individuals make their way in line.

Garcia discussed this among other topics in the week's update from the state.

"There is a significant reduction of Johnson and Johnson being allocated to the state," said Garcia.

The recent limit on J&J vaccines was among the topics as the company scales back on their distribution to states.

Still, local leaders are emphasizing to get whichever shot is available near you.

"Have we identified any South African variant in Nueces County? Not yet but we know it will be here, it spreads very rapidly," said Annette Rodriguez, the director of Nueces County-Corpus Christi Public Health District.

Rodriguez said other COVID-19 variants pose a threat as the community continues battling the spread of the virus.

Among those allocating shots for more people locally, Aransas County is setting some aside for inmates.

"I can't force an inmate to take a vaccine but while they're incarcerated, I'm responsible for their wellbeing. I cannot withhold any health they were entitled to if they were free," said Bill Mills, the Aransas County Sheriff.

Mills said if there are any leftover, they then check-in with city members to distribute them to homebound seniors and community members.

