COVID-19 vaccine trials near the end, before potential approval by the FDA

Mark Lacy, the CEO of Benchmark Research, said COVID-19 vaccines could be sent to the FDA for approval in November or early December.

AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S. hit a record number of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and again on Thursday, with more than 120,000 infections in a single day.

So where are we in finding a vaccine?

"There are four trials that are going on right now, three of which we are participating in, and the fourth one, which is currently on hold," said CEO of Benchmark Research Mark Lacy.

Lacy said Benchmark Research is conducting COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson around the U.S., including in Austin.

Lacy said Johnson & Johnson's phase-three trial is back up and running. In October, the company's trial was put on hold after an unexplained illness in one of the participants.

Lacy explained the other two trials, Moderna and Pfizer, are at the end of the last phase, phase three. After phase three the vaccine will be sent to the FDA for potential approval.

"Definitely two of the vaccines have a very strong chance of going to the FDA for emergency authorization during this month, during the month of November," said Lacy. "If not during the month of November, then by early December."

Lacy said it could take the FDA as little as a week to approve the vaccine once it gets it. He said two of the three vaccines would require two rounds of vaccinations.

"The reason for that is because they just want to make sure that the extra booster shot on the vaccination gives you a higher degree of immunity," said Lacy.

Lacy said it is important to get multiple vaccines approved because of the supply availability.

"It's very important that we have more than one vaccine approved because each vaccine company can only make doses so quickly, and so therefore you have the distribution problem," said Lacy.

As far as distributing the vaccine, Lacy said it will be up to the presidential administration.

"But the word is strongly from the CDC that the first people to get the vaccine will be health care workers and essential workers and over 65 and people with comorbidities," he said.

If you would like to participate in these trials, call 1-888-902-9605 or click here.

Benchmark Research also has clinical research sites in Fort Worth, San Angelo, New Orleans, Sacramento and Los Angeles.