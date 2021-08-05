COVID-19 vaccines could be available for children soon, how will this impact the Coastal Bend?

The Coastal Bend could be closer to reaching herd immunity as the FDA prepares to authorize vaccines for children.

There is a rising concern among doctors across the country as more children are contracting COVID-19.

“Our current rate for COVID cases in the United States for children, it has increased from 3% to actually 22.4%,” said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City County Public Health District.



“That's higher than in the past and that was the argument why should my child get vaccinated, it doesn't affect children that much.”

Dr. Kim Onufrak with the City County Public Health District says this is one of the reasons the Pfizer company is pushing to get kids as young as 12, approved for the vaccine.



Dr. Salim Surani with Christus Spohn Health System says the approval would mean reaching herd immunity much sooner.

“It's going to help us to get our life back to normal. If the staff, teachers are having a vaccinated immunity. Now the students have the vaccination. That makes the environment more safer,” said Dr. Salim Surani.

“Anytime when you do a trial or a study you try to do is, exclude the children, pregnant woman population so what you do is you take the patients who are healthy and you know above 18 years of age and make sure they're safe and efficacious, once you figured out that they're safe and efficacious. Then, if the study is there then it is saved, then you go into the little bit lower age group.”

Dr. Surani says its typical vaccine distribution protocol. Dr. Surani and Dr. Onufrak say they expect the lower age group to join the approval list.

“We’re very excited, it's been a long time coming. Really the only way to get to herd immunity is to vaccinate the younger population,” said Dr. Onufrak.



The FDA Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday to discuss lowering the age for a Pfizer vaccine.

