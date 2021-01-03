Will the new strains of the coronavirus impact the number of cases in the Coastal Bend? Health expert explains

Dr. Chris Bird with the Coastal Bend COVID Task Force says the more that the virus spreads, the more we will continue to see different strains of the virus created.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow there are concerns on how the new strains of the virus will impact our numbers in the Coastal Bend.

3News spoke with a member of the Coastal Bend COVID Task Force to find out more.

Dr. Chris Bird with the Coastal Bend COVID Task Force says the more that the virus spreads, the more we will continue to see different strains of the virus created.

“The virus isn’t staying the same, the virus is changing,” said Dr. Bird. “They’re transmissive enough to make the transmission rate higher than it has been in the last couple of months.”

Some of the new variants are proving to be more contagious than others, Dr. Bird says the only way to stop this from continuing is to put a lid on the spread of COVID. This especially includes people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If you got the vaccine its especially important not to expose yourself to COVID because that’s just a testing bed,” said Dr. Bird. “If you expose yourself to enough COVID variants, one will hit, it’ll hit the lottery and then there you go we got one that’s resistant to the vaccines.”

Compared to the flu Dr. Bird says new variants of COVID-19 haven't spun out of control as much, but still COVID-19 is a lot more contagious.

“COVID isn’t like the flu, in this aspect. Flu evolves very quickly, I couldn’t imagine if this was the flu that was this transmissive, we wouldn’t even be able to keep up with it,” said Dr. Bird.

Health experts like Dr. Bird look ahead to when we could enter a time when COVID-19 is a seasonal virus like the flu, but for now he says they're still learning about COVID and there's still much uncertainty.

“We just need to get COVID down and hopefully we won’t see too many more major evolutionary events,” said Dr. Bird.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.