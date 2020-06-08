COVID clinic opens in Nueces County

The clinic is equipped to help those who are experiencing problems with their oxygen levels.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A free COVID clinic for Nueces County residents has been talked about for months now and today, we discovered there is actually one that's up and running.

It's located across the street from the old Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital on Morgan Street downtown. County leaders tell us the facility has just gone through a soft opening. They said it's an outpatient clinic for people who have gone through the County's COVID-19 testing and were found to have tested positive.

The clinic is said to be equipped to help those who are experiencing problems with their oxygen levels. We're told the building is locked up, meaning you can't just show up. You need an appointment.