COVID data dumps are causing confusion, local leaders working to solve that issue

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been doing COVID-19 data dumps since Sunday. Those positive test results are from different periods of time and have left a lot of people confused about what our real numbers are right now.

Everyone from the health officials to one of our State Representatives are hoping that it can all get cleared up.

Health Director Annette Rodriguez said that this week’s state data dump of hundreds of positive COVID-19 tests came from results as far back as April. She said it’s very difficult for her and her staff to try and make sense of the numbers as they relate to our tracking of the virus.

"I think everybody is frustrated at this point because we can’t tell the difference; they give them to us all together so it’s hard to detangle them," Rodriguez said.

The reason for the data dump is that state contact tracers can't keep up with all of the positive tests that have been pouring in over the past few months. State Representative Todd Hunter promises to try to get it all straightened out.

"What you’re doing is, you’ve got a data misinformation, which is correct, versus what were the real new cases," Hunter said.

Even though there’s a lot of confusion about our numbers, Rodriguez is confident in her belief that our positive test results are on the way down.

"I do know what we have locally and our numbers are very low," Rodriguez said. "I think today we may have had 10 and then we had another data dump so our numbers are coming down, but it’s slow. It’s a progression. We all know that they could go up anytime, so everybody needs to continue to do what they need to do.”

Rodriguez added that the number of calls to the department’s COVID-19 phone bank was above 30,000 last month and right now they’re at nearly 14,000.

While those call numbers are encouraging, our positivity rate is not. She says it’s around 28-percent. Rodriguez said that number would have to be down to around 5-percent before she would agree that children should be allowed to go back into our classrooms.