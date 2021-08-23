COVID patients make up 26% of Texas hospitalizations

Twelve of the 22 hospital regions have 10 or fewer ICU beds.

DALLAS — Texas state officials reported 4,809 new cases of COVID and 29 newly reported deaths Monday.

COVID patients in Texas make up 26% of hospitalizations and 47% of all ICU patients, according to the state health department. There are 13,163 COVID patients in Texas hospitals and 347 available ICU beds.

Of the 22 hospital regions in the state, 16 experienced an increase in patients. Twelve of the regions have 10 or fewer ICU beds.

Regions N, T, and U have zero hospital beds:

N – Bryan

T – Laredo

U – Corpus Christi

In Lufkin, it's 48% and 91%.



*Reasons for hope*: 1.6 million Texans decided to get vaccinated in the past month.



Hospitalization increases are slowing...a little

Tarrant County adds 689 new daily COVID-19 cases

Tarrant County health officials announced 689 new COVID cases and two additional deaths.

Health officials also said there are currently 1,067 people hospitalized in Tarrant County hospitals. This is up from 1,029 on Sunday.

The current 14-day average for daily hospitalizations is 937.





Collin County reports 451 hospitalizations

Collin County health officials reported 451 hospitalizations Monday. This is up from 425 on Friday, the last day hospitalizations were reported.

The current 14-day average for hospitalizations is 387.

Denton County reports 180 hospitalizations

Denton County health officials reported 180 hospitalizations Monday. This is up from 179 on Sunday.

The current 14-day average for hospitalizations is 164.

FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. gave full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday, a milestone that could lift public confidence in the shots and spur more companies, universities and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory.